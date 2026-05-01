TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating the death of an 8-month-old in Taunton.

On Friday, April 24, police responded to reports of an unresponsive infant at 1472 Somerset Avenue around 11:40 p.m.

Police say the infant was taken to a hospital via med flight, where he was pronounced dead the next day.

Neighbors described the scene.

“Terrible, you know,” Bob Wiggins, a neighbor, said. “When we saw that baby come out, it was really sad to see that… It looked like one of the EMTs just carried her out, or him out, I don’t even know.”

“Just a lot of unmarked vehicles,” Bob Fernandes, a neighbor, said. “A lot of guys walking around. They came out with about half a dozen evidence bags.”

The cause of death is pending from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, and an investigation is still underway.

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