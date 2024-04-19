BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck struck a building in Brockton early Friday morning before hitting several cars – and landing on top of them.

Brockton Fire responded to the accident on Montello Street and worked to clear the scene and the mess. Officials said there was minor damage to the building that was struck, but no injuries were reported.

Officials said the driver of the truck ran away.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)