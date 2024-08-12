BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital has announced it will be reopening Tuesday after a renovation project as a result of a fire in February 2023.

As part of the renovations, the hospital is introducing a new Outpatient Surgical facility, designed to be more convenient and accessible for same-day surgical patients, providing ease of access to care and allowing patients to recover in the comfort of their homes.

There is also a newly improved main lobby, an updated Emergency Department that now includes a new 12-unit behavioral health triage unit, and a new 1.5-megawatt solar array that will offset the hospital’s daily electrical power use and contribute to reducing its carbon footprint.

As the hospital reopens, the following hospital services/programs remain closed:

Maternity Unit (no labor and delivery)

Pediatric Unit

Behavioral Health Unit

In a statement, Signature Healthcare President and CEO Robert Haffey said in a statement, “Signature Healthcare Brockton Hospital has provided safe, quality healthcare to the community for the past 125 years, and we are dedicated to continuing this legacy for another 125 years and beyond.”

For more information on the Reopening, visit MySignatureCare.org/Reopening2024.

