WEST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Brockton man was arrested in West Bridgewater Sunday after a string of car break-ins, thefts, and credit card fraud this month, police said.

Police stopped and arrested 32-year-old Elvis Andrade Sunday morning. Authorities said he was driving a car stolen in Stoughton, with license plates stolen out of Brockton.

Andrade was allegedly caught on camera using a stolen credit card at a store in Avon, while wearing Grinch pajamas, according to police.

Police said Andrade was wanted for stealing cars and credit cards in Stoughton and had five active warrants.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)