BOSTON (WHDH) - A Brockton man appeared in court on Wednesday and is charged in connection with a Holbrook hit-and-run that injured a 15-year-old girl.

Michael Richardson, 66, was charged with leaving the scene of personal injury. A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf.

On September 16, Holbrook police responded to North Shore Road after a report that a vehicle struck a juvenile. The victim’s mother said her daughter was thrown into the woods from the impact, and she suffered a concussion and other injuries that required her to use crutches.

Holbrook police released a photo of a vehicle of interest in the days after the crash, and said detectives obtained surveillance footage that showed a dark gray Chrysler minivan traveling from the area at the time of the crash. Additional video allowed officers to obtain a partial license plate, eventually leading to the identification of the driver, Holbrook police said.

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