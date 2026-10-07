HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver has been identified and charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Holbrook last month that left a 15-year-old girl hurt, the Holbrook Police Department announced Tuesday.

A 66-year-old man from Brockton has been summonsed to court on a charge of Leaving the Scene of Personal Injury. He is expected to be arraigned in Quincy District Court on November 4.

On September 16, Holbrook police responded to North Shore Road for a report of a juvenile struck by a vehicle. The victim’s mother said her daughter was thrown into the woods from the impact, and she suffered a concussion and other injuries that required her to use crutches.

Holbook police released a photo of a vehicle of interest in the days after the crash, and said detectives obtained surveillance footage that showed a dark gray Chrysler minivan traveling from the area at the time of the crash. Additional video allowed officers to obtain a partial license plate, eventually leading to the identification of the driver, Holbrook police said.

“The public played an important role in helping our detectives piece together what happened and ultimately identify the vehicle and driver,” Holbrook Police Chief David Del Papa said in a statement. “We received valuable surveillance footage and information from the community, and our detectives followed each lead and used every investigative resource available to them. I want to thank everyone who assisted us and our detectives for their persistent work on this case.”

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