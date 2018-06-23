Brockton man charged in violent Middleborough home invasion

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A 29-year-old Brockton man has been charged in connection with a violent home invasion in Middleborough earlier this month, police said.

Anthony Emma, who was already being held at the Plymouth County House of Correction on a separate case, has been charged with armed assault with intent to murder, home invasion, armed assault to rob, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (knife), and assault and battery, in connection with an early morning home invasion on Old Center Street on June 9, according to a press release issued by Middleborough Police Chief Joseph Perkins.

Officers responding to a report of a man stabbed multiple times about 2:30 a.m. met a woman who said a suspect, later identified as Emma, had broken into their home, demanded access to their safe, and stabbed her husband multiple times during a struggle. The victim, who was rushed by medical helicopter to Rhode Island Hospital, has since been released and is recovering from his injuries.

Emma is slated to return to Wareham District Court on July 2.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)