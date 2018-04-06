Brockton man shot after bullet comes through wall of his home

BROCKTON (WHDH) - Brockton police are investigating after a 71-year-old man said he was shot early Friday morning by a bullet that came through the wall of his home.

Officers responding to a midnight report of shots fired on Owens Avenue found a resident who said he was struck in the right knee by an errant bullet.

The man, whose name was not released, was taken to the hospital to be treated for what was considered a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Witnesses reported seeing a small white vehicle fleeing the area shortly after the shots were fired.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story, 7News will add additional information as it becomes available.

