Brockton woman killed in multi-vehicle Middleboro crash

MIDDLEBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A 57-year-old Brockton woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the northbound side of Route 495 in Middleboro on Friday, state police said.

A preliminary investigation suggests the woman was driving a 2002 GMC Envoy on the ramp from Route 44 to Route 495 northbound around 4:15 when she lost control of her vehicle, causing it to spin out and come to rest facing south in the northbound right travel lane, state police said.

Her vehicle was struck head-on by a 2011 Cadillac CTS driven by a 55-year-old Wareham woman.

That collision caused the Cadillac to spin into the left travel lane, where it struck a 2014 Kia Optima driven by a 55-year-old North Easton man. The Kia was then struck by a 2008 Toyota Sienna driven by a 37-year-old Centerville man, according to state police.

The driver of the GMC Envoy, whose name was not released, was taken to Morton Hospital in Taunton, where she was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Cadillac was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Brockton with serious injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

#MAtraffic Rte 495 N/B, north of Exit 6 in #Middleboro, all lanes reopened. https://t.co/CvxnAKvyJz — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 22, 2018

