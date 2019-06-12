Broken water pipe floods Lawrence street, causes traffic delays

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A broken water pipe at a Lawrence intersection caused heavy rush hour delays Wednesday afternoon.

Sky7 HD flew over the scene around 4:30 p.m. and water could be seen pooling around construction equipment.

The break was caused by a contractor who hit an old water service while performing a sewer main replacement at the intersection of South Broadway and Merrimack streets, according to the Commissioner of the Water and Sewer Department Brian A. Pena.

Crews are working to isolate the section of the water main that will allow them to repair the service.

So far, no homes or businesses have been impacted.

