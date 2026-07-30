ABINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rockland man said his 14-year-old brother, Keshawn Drake, was inside an SUV that was being chased by police when it hit a tree in Abington.

Authorities say the 17-year-old driver in the car was killed. All four passengers were seriously injured.

“I’ve heard he’s doing good now,” Kameron Drake said, Keshawn’s brother. “It’s not clear, but he’s stable.”

Drake’s family said the teen is having surgery on his spine.

It all began Tuesday, when Brockton police said an SUV was reported stolen from a residential street in the city.

On Wednesday, Abington police said one of their officers spotted the car and tried to pull it over.

Security video shows the SUV speeding and swerving down several streets. A cruiser with its lights on is close behind.

“You don’t know the whole story; you can’t paint pictures and blame them,” Kameron said.

Ultimately, the SUV that police said would not pull over went up onto a lawn and crashed into a tree.

Debris scattered all over the yard. Now, a day later, the tire tracks are still visible. Several bouquets lean against the tree.

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