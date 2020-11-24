Bruins captain Zdeno Chara delivers Thanksgiving pies to Boston homeless shelters

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bruins captain Zdeno Chara spent his Tuesday delivering Thanksgiving pies to homeless shelters in Boston.

“I think it’s important to stay involved in the community,” Chara said. “It’s very important to me and my family that we show how much we care about the people that don’t have the same privileges as we do.”

The Bruins have an annual tradition of delivering and donating desserts during the holidays.

Chara helped deliver 200 pies to shelters including Rosie’s Place, St. Francis House, and the Pine Street Inn.

“We’re all going through some challenging times and I think this a time where people really need the support,” Chara added. “I think all of us feel a little bit lonely. We just need to be connected and still show the care.”

Chara explained that he hopes the pies will bring joy to the people staying at the shelters.

“It’s important for them to feel important as well, so I think it’s just second nature to us,” Chara said.

Chara has delivered holiday pies for three consecutive years, while the team has maintained the tradition since 2009.

