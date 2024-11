SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - A brush fire broke out in Saugus, where a ring of flames sent giant plumes of smoke into the air.

The location is behind the Home Depot on Route 1.

The National Weather Service has issued an elevated fire risk there and for the rest of southern New England today.

Officials are asking everyone in those areas to avoid outdoor burnings.

