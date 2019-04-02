Bulkie rolls used to guide wayward pig on Cape Cod back to pen

ORLEANS, MASS. (WHDH) - Police on Cape Cod were forced to get creative when they stumbled upon a wayward pig wandering the streets of Orleans on Tuesday.

Video shared on social media by the Orleans Police Department showed officers and good Samaritans using bulkie rolls to guide “Porky” back to its pen.

Porky was guided back to its pen by way of bulkie rolls. Ofc Mele made sure the motoring public was safe. pic.twitter.com/PQ5reX1cip — Orleans Police (@OrleansPolice) April 2, 2019

“We are used to missing or lost dogs and cats, but….yeah,” the department said in another post.

It’s not clear where Porky ran off from.

The animal was compliant with police and did not cause a raucous.

