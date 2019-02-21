SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Burlington, Vermont, is going head-to-head with Rochester, New York, to compete for direct flights to Boston.

Mynbc5.com reports it’s been 15 years since Burlington International Airport offered direct flights to the city.

Tom Torti with the Champlain Regional Chamber of Commerce says many local businesses have connections to Boston, and driving back and forth is not ideal.

The airport has not disclosed which airline is proposing to provide the service to Boston. Burlington recently added nonstop flights to Orlando and will start offering direct flights to Denver in the spring.

Flights from Plattsburgh International Airport in New York to Boston ended last year and were replaced with flights to Washington, D.C.

(Copyright (c) 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)