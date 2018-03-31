BURLINGTON, Mass. (WHDH) – A Burlington man, and former Cub Scout leader, has been charged with possessing child pornography.

William Gates, 40, of Burlington, was arraigned in Middlesex Superior Court on Friday.

The Boy Scouts of America released the following statement to 7News:

“This behavior is abhorrent and runs counter to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands. While these allegations appear unrelated to Scouting, upon learning of these reports we took immediate action to remove this individual and prohibit him from any future participation in our programs.”

A judge has ordered Gates not to have unsupervised visits with children under the age of 18. He’s expected to appear back in court next month.

