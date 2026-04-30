BURLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - The Burlington police chief spoke out Thursday against the ongoing protests outside the town’s ICE facility that resulted in 11 arrests on Tuesday, saying the demonstrations are creating a safety and a resource issue.

On April 29, Burlington police responded to the Office of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility on District Avenue after Federal Protective Services officers reported that approximately 40 people were blocking the administrative entrance.

After officers spent nearly 40 minutes trying to de-escalate the situation by asking protesters to leave the area, police said a majority of them moved to the free speech area outside of the building’s security envelope.

Burlington police said 11 people refused to move, and they were arrested. Federal Protective Services also issued a verbal no trespass order to the individuals, and will be issuing a written order at a later date.

Burlington Police Chief Thomas Browne addressed the community Wednesday, and said the protests, which have been held daily over the last year, are creating a safety issue and an irresponsible allocation of resources.

“I had to pull about nine officers from different assignments,” Browne said. “And what I want the people of Burlington to understand, is the economic cost is one thing, but when I have to pull school resource officers out of school – that’s dangerous.”

One of the protesters also spoke out, and said the group has a right to be there.

“We are here to oppose the actions of ICE, and we are here to support immigrants in solidarity with immigrants and their rights,” said Thomas Palmer, a protester. “And we are here do this peacefully, so we don’t obstruct traffic, we don’t talk to ICE agents. We are here to tell their stories and spread the word about the abuses that are going on here.”

All 11 people arrested were eventually released from custody, and will be summonsed to court at a later date on charges of trespassing and disturbing the peace.

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