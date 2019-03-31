Burst pipe causes ceiling collapse at Stoughton rehab center, 22 evacuated

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A rehabilitation facility in Stoughton was evacuated Sunday morning after a major water main break caused the first-floor ceiling to collapse.

Ambulances and first responders from 28 communities helped evacuate 22 patients, seven of whom require ventilators from the long-term acute care floor of the Curahealth Hospital on Summer Street, said Stoughton Fire Chief Michael Laracy.

“This water was something that could not have been foreseen or prevented,” Curahealth Stoughton CEO MacGregor Morgan said. “We will work on water mitigation today and tomorrow and hopefully start taking patients back fully on Tuesday.”

Officials said some patients should be able to return immediately, but the damage is bad enough that nearly 12 patients on life support will need to receive care at other hospitals.

“One of the biggest reasons to transport the patients out of here is because I think there will be an extended time where they can’t go back in,” Laracy said.

The Curahealth Hospital is a multi-use facility that serves medical patients as well as detox patients.

There were patients on other floors that did not evacuate.

Those looking to contact loved ones who may have been impacted by this incident are asked to call 781-297-8306 for transport Information.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)