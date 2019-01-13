Burst pipe floods Portsmouth City Hall

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) — A burst water pipe at Portsmouth City Hall has caused flooding damage to all four floors and into the basement.

Public Works Director Peter Rice told the Portsmouth Herald that a water pipe to a heating element burst overnight. Ward 2 Registrar Candace Thayer noticed the flooding Sunday morning when she mistook the sound of flowing water for people in the building.

Rice said workers were trying to contain the water to prevent further damage. Officials didn’t know by midday Sunday whether the building would be open for business on Monday.

The City Council in December approved $1.2 million for improvements to the City Hall building.

