(WHDH) — California residents will vote in November on whether to split the state into three separate parts.

The “Cal 3” initiative would make California the Los Angeles area. Northern and Southern California would become two new states.

The proposal got more than the required number of signatures in Tuesday’s primary, qualifying it to appear on the November ballot.

The initiative was spearheaded by a venture capitalist who says regional communities would function better.

If the measure is approved by voters, it would have to be ratified by Congress, which analysts say is unlikely.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)