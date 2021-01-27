CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge-based Moderna confirmed Wednesday that they are in talks with the United States government to supply an additional 100 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. government has already agreed to purchase 200 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and this new purchase would bring their confirmed order commitment to 300 million doses, the biotechnology company said.

The additional 100 million doses would be delivered in the third quarter of 2021.

Moderna’s vaccine received Emergency Use Authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Dec. 18, 2020.

