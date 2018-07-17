Cambridge fire crews extinguish 2-alarm restaurant fire

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge firefighters extinguished a two-alarm blaze that broke out in a restaurant Tuesday, officials said.

Fire crews responding to the Brattle Street blaze about 10:30 a.m. found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the building.

The fire, which melted gas meters, extended to the roof and through the ductwork of Toscano, a first-floor restaurant.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Final update on the 2nd alarm Box 2-5141 Heavy smoke & fire showing on arrival from the rear. Fire melted gas meters, fueling the fire up the side to the roof, & through the ductwork of a first floor restaurant.

