Cambridge fire crews extinguish 2-alarm restaurant fire

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge firefighters extinguished a two-alarm blaze that broke out in a restaurant Tuesday, officials said.
Fire crews responding to the Brattle Street blaze about 10:30 a.m. found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the building.
The fire, which melted gas meters, extended to the roof and through the ductwork of Toscano, a first-floor restaurant.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
