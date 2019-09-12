Cambridge man convicted on 6 counts of assault and battery on corrections officers

(WHDH)– A Cambridge man accused of assaulting corrections officers was sentenced to spend four to five more years behind bars Wednesday.

Stephen Gittens, 58, was found guilty by a Middlesex Superior Court jury of six counts of assault and battery on a corrections officer, according to a release issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

Gittens repeatedly assaulted corrections officers at the Middlesex Jail & House of Correction between February and July 2017.

On February 17, prosecutors said he punches an officer after returning from a court appearance.

On March 23, he allegedly tackled a corrections officer into a metal cabinet. When three corrections officers came to assist their colleague, Gittens proceeded to physically assault them as well.

Over the course of this five-month period, four corrections officers sought outside medical treatment for injuries sustained while attempting to transport the defendant from his scheduled court appearances, officials said.

