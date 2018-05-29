CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A Monday night armed robbery at a liquor store in Cambridge is under investigation.

The incident happened just before 9 p.m. at City Liquors on Cambridge Street.

The suspect, wearing a mask and hooded sweatshirt, showed some sort of gun before taking off with an unknown amount of money, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Cambridge police at (617) 349-3300.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)