CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A school resource officer at Cambridge Rindge and Latin School had hung his gun on a hook in the staff restroom and accidentally fired it while removing it last Tuesday, officials said.

At around 1:45 p.m. on April 2, Cambridge Police Officer Frank Greenidge took his department-issued gun out of his holster and hung it on a staff restroom stall hook by its trigger guard, according to a statement from Cambridge police and Cambridge Public Schools. When he took it off the hook, the gun fired, the statement said.

No injuries were reported and the school day continued as usual, the statement said.

“The Cambridge Police Department has strict policies and standards regarding the use, maintenance, and storage of all department-issued firearms,” the police department said in the statement. “Conduct by a member of the Cambridge Police Department that is found to be non-conforming with department policies and standards will be thoroughly and objectively investigated to assure that there is accountability.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)