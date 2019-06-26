Cape Cod firefighter on leave after allegedly crashing into police cruiser while drunk

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Cape Cod firefighter who is facing drunken driving charges after police say he crashed into a police cruiser late Monday night while off-duty has been placed on administrative leave.

Jay Frisbee, 37, of the Falmouth Fire Department, was arraigned Tuesday in Falmouth District Court on charges including operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, and speeding.

Frisbee ignored a “road closed to thru traffic” sign in the area of Menauhant Road and struck an officer who was working a detail at a previous crash site on Menauhant Road around 11:45 p.m., according to Falmouth police.

An incident report indicates that Frisbee tried to squeeze his Ford F-150 through the road sign but instead jumped a curb and collided with the cruiser before coming to a rest 40 yards away.

When an officer later found Frisbee leaning against the tailgate of his dinged up truck, he allegedly admitted to having “a few” drinks, stated that he was “just driving around,” and claimed he “did not notice” the sign or parked cruiser.

Police say Frisbee smelled of alcohol, was slurring his speech, and unsteady on his feet while talking with an officer in the parking lot of the nearby Green Pond Yacht Club.

After Frisbee was taken into custody, a search of his truck is said to have yielded empty Smirnoff nips and a 19-ounce can of White Claw Hard Seltzer that had “a sip or two left.”

He refused a chemical breath test, according to police. His license was seized after the crash.

Frisbee will remain on leave pending the outcome of an investigation.

He is due back in court in August.

