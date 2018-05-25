Cape Flyer launches first trip of the season

BOSTON (WHDH) — Travelers hoping to avoid the traffic headed to Cape Cod for the holiday weekend had the option of hitting the rails on the Cape Flyer, which left on its first trip of the season Friday.

The train leaves from South Station and makes a few stops on the way before arriving on the Cape. In total, the trip takes about 2 hours and 20 minutes.

Reservations are not required to board the Cape Flyer, which only runs on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. The train comes with food, alcohol, WiFi and pets and bicycles are welcome onboard as well.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation hopes the Cape Flyer allows people to enjoy a special part of New England for the weekend and reduce the amount of traffic to the Cape.

