BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Cape Verdean fans celebrated in Brockton on Monday after their team held off Spain, the second-best team going into the tournament.

The Cape Verde team kept Spain scoreless in Atlanta in their first-ever World Cup game.

“We are so excited because we are such a small country, we are such a small island, so everybody is so excited because we had a 1 percent chance,” Lidia Rodriguez said.

“Vozinha just had his heart in it [to represent us],” Jenira Afronseca said.

Cape Verde’s next match will be on Sunday against Uruguay.

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