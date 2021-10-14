HUBBARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to a car fire that engulfed a vehicle parked next to a home in Hubbardston on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported vehicle fire at 38 Morgan Road found a truck with its engine compartment fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze before it spread to the home, according to Hubbardston firefighters.

There was no word on any injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This evening at 5:14 E1, E2 and Car 2 responded to 38 Morgan Rd for a vehicle fire next to the house. On arrival, ff’s found a truck against the house with the engine compartment fully involved. Firefighters were able to quickly knock the fire down before it spread to the house pic.twitter.com/mQTV7rlLSm — Hubbardston Fire Dept (@HubbFire) October 14, 2021

