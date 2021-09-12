AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials are investigating after a car collided with a tanker truck carrying liquid nitrogen in Auburn Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Route 12 at Water Street found the car had collided with an Airgas tractor trailer, police said. Several people were injured in the crash.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating.

