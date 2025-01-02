CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A car crashed into a commercial building in Cambridge Thursday afternoon, according to the Cambridge Fire Department.

At around 1 p.m., emergency crews responded to the crash at a building on Huron Avenue, the department said in a statement.

No injuries were reported, authorities said.

Crews blocked off the area as they worked to get the car off of the sidewalk.

The building will be evaluated by the Inspectional Services Department, fire officials said.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)