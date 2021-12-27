BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car smashed through the front of a Dorchester nail salon before speeding away from the scene Monday evening.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Washington Street Monday night found a car had driven through the front of a nail salon. Cell phone footage showed the SUV backing out and speeding away after the crash.

The salon was closed at the time and no one was hurt. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)