MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A car on fire slowed traffic on Interstate 495 in Milford Tuesday evening, but no one was injured in the blaze, firefighters said.

Firefighters responding to reports of a car on fire just before Exit 19 around 5:30 p.m. found a plume of black smoke rising into the air, according to a post on the state police Twitter page.

The right two lanes were temporarily closed while crews worked to clear the scene.

It is unclear what may have sparked the blaze.