Car sought in connection with Dorchester shooting found in Quincy with victim inside

QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - A car that was sought in connection with a shooting in Dorchester has been found in Quincy, according to police.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired on Ferndale Street around 6:45 p.m. issued a warning to surrounding towns to be on the lookout for a vehicle of interest.

Quincy police officers located that car on Victory Road near Marina Bay a few hours later and a victim inside who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

There has been no word on the condition of that person at this point.

Investigators could be seen coming in and out of a nearby apartment building and parking garage.

No further information has been released.

The incident remains under investigation.

