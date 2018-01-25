Car wash worker hit, dragged by minivan in Wareham

WAREHAM, MA (WHDH) - A car wash worker was seriously injured Thursday after police said he was dragged and left pinned under a minivan in Wareham.

Crews responded at around 1:15 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian struck at the Soft Touch Car Wash at 3083 Cranberry Highway and said they found the man lodged under the minivan.

Officials said the employee was dragged about 40 feet by the van and left trapped as it left the car wash bay.

The minivan driver told police that he thought he went over a speed bump. A passing police officer pulled into the lot and realized someone was stuck under the vehicle.

The man was taken to Tobey Hospital with serious injuries after crews were able to free him. He was then airlifted to a Boston hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Authorities identified the injured worker as a 69-year-old Middleboro resident. The van’s driver was identified as a 66-year-old Naples, Florida, resident.

No charges have been filed as police said the incident appears to have been an accident. The car wash will remain closed as the Wareham Police Department and OSHA investigate.

