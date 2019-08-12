Casinogoers taken into custody after 3 brawls erupt at Encore Boston Harbor

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Several casinogoers were taken into custody early Monday morning after a string of brawls erupted at Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, officials said.

Law enforcement officers quelled three separate fights, arrested two people and took a third into protective custody, in addition to summonsing a fourth person, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Police say troopers and officers assigned to the Joint Gaming Enforcement Unit were assisting with crowd control at Memoire nightclub when a disturbance involving a large number of patrons erupted around 2 a.m.

Shani Mohamed Abo, 29, of Everett, was arrested and charged with assault, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest after he allegedly became uncooperative and combative with a club security officer and responding police officers.

About 15 minutes later, 25-year-old Herby Charmant, of Lynn, was arrested after he allegedly became involved in a verbal altercation with two women, then pushed one of them and grabbed her phone from her hand and threw it across the lobby.

Charmant is facing charges including indecent assault and battery, assault and battery, lewd and lascivious behavior, and disorderly conduct.

Troopers were called to the casino’s gaming floor less than 10 minutes later, where they found a third group of people who were involved in a scuffle.

A 26-year-old Lynn man will be summonsed to court for an assault and battery charge in connection with the altercation. A 32-year-old Lynn resident, who was said to be highly intoxicated and continually yelling, was also taken into protective custody. Their names were not released.

An investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)