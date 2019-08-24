Caught on video: Tesla carries snoozing driver straight down the highway

A couple in California saw the opposite of road rage last week — a driver on snooze.

Clint Olivier was driving on Interstate 5 when he saw a man in a Tesla the next lane over, asleep at the wheel.

“A person sleeping behind the wheel of a car going 75 miles per hour on the 5 freeway,” Olivier said. “I haven’t checked the DMV manual, but I’m guessing it’s illegal to sleep while driving a car, and I’m guessing that Tesla does not recommend that you sleep while driving your car.”

Olivier said the car didn’t even weave, staying straight in its lane right down the freeway.

But while the vehicle may have been on autopilot, Tesla writes on its website that “autopilot is intended for use with a fully attentive driver, who has their hands on the wheel and is prepared to take over at any time.”

Olivier ended up not calling the police because the driver eventually woke up and grabbed the wheel.

“It’s one of those things that even when it’s happening you can’t believe it’s happening,” he said.

