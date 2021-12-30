(WHDH) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday increased its travel warning for cruise ships to the highest level due to an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases onboard cruise ships since the omicron variant was discovered.

Officials are now urging all Americans to avoid traveling on cruise ships until further notice, regardless of vaccination status.

“Even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants,” the CDC said in updated guidance after raising its travel warning from Level 3 to Level 4. “The virus that causes COVID-19 spreads easily between people in close quarters on board ships, and the chance of getting COVID-19 on cruise ships is very high.”

There have been COVID-19 outbreaks on dozens of cruise ships since omicron started spreading rapidly across the globe with an increase in the number of cruise ships meeting the COVID-19 case threshold for CDC investigation, according to officials.

Anyone who does go on a cruise is advised to get a booster shot before doing so.

People who go on a cruise should get tested 1–3 days before their trip and 3–5 days after their trip, regardless of vaccination status or symptoms, according to the CDC.

Along with testing, the CDC says passengers who are not fully vaccinated should self-quarantine for a full five days after cruise travel.

