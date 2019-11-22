Celtics’ Kemba Walker has concussion-like symptoms

DENVER (AP) — Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker collided with teammate Semi Ojeleye late in the second quarter, striking Ojeleye’s abdomen area head-first and going down on to the court in a heap against the Denver Nuggets on Friday night.

In a tweet, the Celtics said Walker has been diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms. He was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

Walker grimaced in pain as he went down and play was stopped as medical personnel from both teams tended to the star guard who was prone on the floor for several minutes.

His teammates gathered round as did Nuggets players, plainly concerned about Walker. A brace was placed around his neck to stabilize the area and he was strapped to a backboard before being placed onto a gurney and wheeled off the court.

Walker entered the game averaging a team-leading 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 4.8 assists in his first season with Boston.

Earlier this month, the Celtics lost Gordon Hayward to a fractured left hand. He suffered the injury when he collided with LaMarcus Aldridge in a Nov. 9 game against San Antonio.

#NEBHInjuryReport Kemba Walker has been diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms. He is being transported to the hospital for further evaluation. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 23, 2019

Big blow for Kemba, hard collision with Semi Ojeleye that looked to jam his head and neck. They're bringing the stretcher out on the court for him. — Trey Daerr (@TreyDaerr) November 23, 2019

Very frightening sight for Kemba Walker. Pains me to see this, a guy finally getting his chance and seemingly doing everything right this year for a team that really seems to have bought in. Praying he's ok and this is all precautionary. — Trey Daerr (@TreyDaerr) November 23, 2019

