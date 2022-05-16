Boston Celtics (51-31, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Heat -2; over/under is 205.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Heat host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat host the Boston Celtics to begin the Eastern Conference finals. Boston went 2-1 against Miami during the regular season. The Heat won the last regular season matchup 106-98 on March 30. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 24 points, and Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 28 points.

The Heat are 35-17 in conference play. Miami is eighth in the NBA with 25.5 assists per game. Kyle Lowry leads the Heat averaging 7.5.

The Celtics are 33-19 in Eastern Conference play. Boston ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 11.1 fast break points per game led by Brown averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dewayne Dedmon is averaging 6.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Heat. Butler is averaging 29.6 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 26.9 points, eight rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Celtics. Grant Williams is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Heat: 7-3, averaging 106.3 points, 41.5 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 98.1 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 107.8 points, 41.4 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.6 points.

INJURIES: Heat: Kyle Lowry: day to day (hamstring).

Celtics: Sam Hauser: out (shoulder).

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)