MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A local chef is helping surprise deserving families throughout Massachusetts with a gourmet pop-up restaurant experience right outside their homes.

Chef Ming Tsai played off the childhood prank “Ding Dong Ditch” to create “Bing Dong Dine,” a delicious and safe dining experience aimed at spreading kindness during what has been a challenging year.

He first surprised a young girl named Paisley, who was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2018 at the age of 3.

Tsai, who called Paisley his “superhero,” says she is now in the maintenance phase of treatment.

“Her charisma and energy is an inspiration to the whole MingsBings team,” he continued.

Tsai whipped up food for Paisley and some of her immediate family members.

She gave the dish a thumbs up.

Tsai also surprised Jeannette, a pediatric intensive care unit nurse, outside of her Medford home.

Half of the floor at the hospital Jeannette works at has been turned into a coronavirus unit, so she has been caring for both pediatric and COVID-19 patients.

“We surprised Jeannette and her husband by giving them a date night,” Tsai wrote on Instagram. “The least we could do for one of our healthcare heroes!”

The gesture left Jeannette with tears of joy.

