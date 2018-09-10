Chelsea man accused of indecently assaulting woman at MBTA station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chelsea man is facing an indecent assault charge after MBTA police say he grabbed a woman while walking through Downtown Crossing station over the weekend.

Officers responding to a reported assault about 10 a.m. Sunday spoke with a woman who told them that she was just indecently assaulted in the corridor from the Red Line to the Orange Line by a man who had fled toward Chauncy Street, according to transit police.

Isaisa Plaza, 18, was positively identified as the suspect and arrested.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court on an indecent assault and battery charge.

