CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelsea Police are seeking the public’s help to find missing 13-year-old Rose Flores, who has been missing since Oct. 27.

Police said Rose, who is from Chelsea, is a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5′ and weighs 80lbs. Officials said Rose was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie and a black sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to contact the Chelsea Police Department at 617-466-4800.

