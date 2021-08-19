CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelsea residents are being warned to stay indoors as officers continue searching for a person of interest they say may have shot a woman in the head Thursday night.

First responders were called to the scene at 50 Garfield Avenue for reports of the shooting and transported the victim to Massachusetts General Hospital in critical condition where she died a short time later, according to police.

The suspect allegedly fled on foot down Wesley Street toward the Parkway and is described as having long, blonde hair. They were last seen wearing a black puffer coat.

Chief Brian Kyes said the scene remains active as investigators work to determine the circumstances around the incident.

Scene very active – female suspect at large. Please stay indoors. https://t.co/k82NlVy7rZ — Chief Brian Kyes (@ChiefKyes) August 20, 2021

No further details were released.

