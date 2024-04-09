CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelsea woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her 3-year-old son on Sunday, officials said.

Jennifer Prudencio, 25, is expected to be arraigned Wednesday on a charge of involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment of a child in connection with the death of her son, Yael Huardado-Prudencio, who was found unresponsive at her apartment, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced.

In a statement, Hayden said, “The death of someone so young is a tragedy beyond words. My heart goes out to all who knew and loved this young boy, and to the police and emergency services personnel who responded to the scene that sad morning.”

