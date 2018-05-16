Chicopee woman awaiting heart, kidney transplant set to undergo surgery

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chicopee woman whose hospital visit with Rob Gronkowski went viral is set to finally get the kidney and heart transplant that she’s been long awaiting.

Lauren Meizo, 27, has a rare form of muscular dystrophy and has been undergoing treatment at Brigham and Women’s Hospital for several months. She received her first set of transplants in 2013 and has been patiently waiting to get the go-ahead for the second round of transplants.

Meizo took to Facebook Tuesday night to announce that she would finally be undergoing surgery.

“We officially got the call,” Meizo said. “The call we’ve all been waiting for.”

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, Meizo was still waiting to be taken in by doctors to begin the procedure, but she thanked everyone for their unwavering support.

In April, Meizo posted on social media that it would be a dream come true to meet Gronkowski. He was alerted to Meizo’s story and felt compelled to pay her a visit.

Meizo will turn 28 on May 24. She said the great news is all she could have ever asked for.

Meizo said her family would provide updates on her Facebook page to let everyone know how the transplants go.

