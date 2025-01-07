LEOMINSTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A child died after being hit by a vehicle in Leominster Monday evening, according to Leominster Police.

Leominster Police and the Leominster Fire Department were dispatched to the area of Market Basket on Sack Boulevard around 6:07 p.m. for reports of a child hit by a pickup truck, authorities said.

When they arrived, they found a child had been struck by a 2018 white Chevrolet Silverado, registered in Maine, according to police.

The child was taken to Leominster Hospital with critical injuries, and was pronounced dead a short time later.

The driver of the Silverado stayed on scene to cooperate with the investigation, along with several witnesses, according to police.

Local and state officials are conducting the investigation, police said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)