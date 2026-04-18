FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A child was hurt in a hit-and-run crash in Fall River Friday night, according to police.

Fall River police responded to Choate Street at approximately 7:45 p.m. for reports of a child struck by a motor vehicle. When officers arrived, they found the child was alert and the driver was not on scene. The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the vehicle involved fled after the accident to take a passenger who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the hospital. Police said the gunshot victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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