BOSTON (WHDH) - Marathon runners racing to get their numbers.

Dennis Fiorentino is from California, he’s literally running in his uncle’s footsteps.

“It’s been a dream of mine for the last five or six years, and now we’re here,” Fiorentino said.

Temperatures are expected to dip by the time the starter’s gun fires Monday but the runners say that’s fine with them.

“I am from Ohio so I’ve only had one day training where it was above 60 so the cooler the better. As long as there’s no snow or rain, bring it,” Krista Davis said.

It’s another story for spectators like Jessaca Sales from Brazil.

“Good for him but not for me,” Sales said. “Me and my kids will be ‘brrrr!’ So much cold.”

Warm coats are good because big blankets are on the do not bring list along with backpacks, coolers and costumes.

Boston Police Commisioner Michael Cox gave a reminder to patrons.

“There is no public drinking, there is no public consumption of marijuana, and we ask as the FBI Director said, please leave your drones at home,” Cox said.

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