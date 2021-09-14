BOSTON (WHDH) - Raising a child can be costly, especially depending on which state you live in.

LendingTree ranked the costs to raise a child in each state and the District of Columbia and found that the following 10 places are the most expensive:

  1. Washington, D.C.
  2. Hawaii
  3. Maryland
  4. Connecticut
  5. Colorado
  6. California
  7. Minnesota
  8. Virginia
  9. Washington
  10. Massachusetts

It costs $22,677 annually to raise a child in the Bay State, with infant day care costing $16,452 alone, the study found.

In Washington, D.C., basic annual expenses to raise a child, including day care, is reportedly $28,785.

Mississippi was named the least expensive state to raise a child in the study, with a cost of $13,596.

LendingTree says, “Children are priceless, but they’re not cheap.”

The company says that families should create and stick to a budget before and while bringing up their children, use credit and loans to their advantage, and to utilize hand-me-downs when it comes to clothes, athletic equipment, and other items.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox