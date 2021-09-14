BOSTON (WHDH) - Raising a child can be costly, especially depending on which state you live in.

LendingTree ranked the costs to raise a child in each state and the District of Columbia and found that the following 10 places are the most expensive:

Washington, D.C. Hawaii Maryland Connecticut Colorado California Minnesota Virginia Washington Massachusetts

It costs $22,677 annually to raise a child in the Bay State, with infant day care costing $16,452 alone, the study found.

In Washington, D.C., basic annual expenses to raise a child, including day care, is reportedly $28,785.

Mississippi was named the least expensive state to raise a child in the study, with a cost of $13,596.

LendingTree says, “Children are priceless, but they’re not cheap.”

The company says that families should create and stick to a budget before and while bringing up their children, use credit and loans to their advantage, and to utilize hand-me-downs when it comes to clothes, athletic equipment, and other items.

